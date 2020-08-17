Doodle for Google 2020 voting now open, closes on Friday

Google opened its annual K-12 contest for creating a Doodle that gets featured on the US homepage back in January. Doodle for Google 2020 voting, with its “I show kindness by…” theme, is now open.

But kindness is so much more than just being nice. This year’s theme invites you to tell us how you show kindness. Is it by helping around your home? Volunteering in your community’s green space? Maybe it’s comforting someone who’s down, or picking up trash in the park.

The company accepted Doodles until March 20th with submissions grouped in five grade groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. Finalists are judged on a state-by-state basis with 10 or more state/territory winners in each set.

Google users are now being asked to vote for a national finalist from each grouping. There are 54 (50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands) Doodles in total on the online gallery.

After that round of voting closes on August 21st, a panel of Google executives and judges will choose the national winner from that pool of five Doodles. In addition to being featured on google.com for a day, they will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization, Google hardware, and “Fun Googley swag.” Pre-COVID, the prize pack also included a trip to the Googleplex in Mountain View.

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: