In 2019, Samsung announced a partnership with AMD to beef up the GPU in its mobile devices. Today, at the launch event for the new Exynos 2100 processor, Samsung provided an update on that GPU, saying that the AMD chip will be in the company’s “next flagship.”
Technically, Samsung’s next flagship is the Galaxy S21, which launches later this week. However, that’s not the “next flagship” that Samsung was referring to.
Rather, the company was talking about its next flagship chipset. That could show up in a release this year, perhaps the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the possible Note successor, but it’s more likely to appear in Samsung’s 2022 releases.
In the meantime, Samsung’s Exynos processors are certainly seeing gains in the 2100. If an AMD GPU is paired with Samsung’s next flagship Exynos, that should only boost the overall performance, especially when it comes to gaming and other tasks of that style. AMD has made big waves in the PC space, and bringing its expertise to mobile devices could open up new performance gains.
