Save on Samsung and Lenovo Chromebooks in today’s best deals, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 at $120, plus Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet, and the Samsung Duo Wireless Charger. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 plunges by $120

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB for $380. That’s $120 off the typical rate there and delivers an Amazon offer that’s only been beaten twice in over a year. This Samsung Chromebook boasts a 2-in-1 design that easily switches from a laptop into a tablet. The display spans 12.3 inches and is touch-friendly. Internals are comprised of an Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of solid-state storage that can be expanded using a built-in microSD card reader. Samsung touts up to 12-hour battery life on this unit.

Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Duet falls to $249

Best Buy offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $249. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the third-best price cut to date. Centered around a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet delivers a 2-in-1 experience, thanks to a detachable keyboard. On top of its built-in 128GB of storage, a 2GHz processor powers everything and is supplemented by 4GB of RAM. USB-C connectivity rounds out the package.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 at $50

Microsoft currently offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 for $50. Usually fetching $100, it’s currently down to $77 at Amazon, with today’s offer coming within $0.50 of the all-time low there and marking the best we’ve seen in over eight months. Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 is a great way to tidy up your desk or nightstand for those rocking a Galaxy handset and wearable. On top of its main 12W Qi charging pad, there’s also an additional spot to dock a Galaxy Smartwatch or another smartphone with up to 7W speeds.

