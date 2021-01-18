Android 11 begins rolling out for Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5

After announcing the Android 11 roadmap for devices including the original Xperia 1 and 5, Sony has now started the official rollout of the OS upgrade for both devices.

This rollout is actually a month ahead of schedule, as the original roadmap stated “February 2021” as when we could expect to see Android 11 arrive on both the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. Despite a release in 2019, the duo are receiving their own OS update shortly after the Xperia 1 II, which is impressive to say the least.

Multiple reports from owners of the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are confirming that the latest OS builds are now beginning to roll out across the globe over on the /r/SonyXperia subreddit. Given that this is a full upgrade, the OTA files are well over 1GB in size and bring the December 2020 security patch. Luckily both come with the same firmware version 55.2.A.0.630, which means they both contain much of the same data.

Unfortunately, there is no changelog for Xperia 1 and 5 owners upgrading to Android 11. However, you should get access to all of the major alterations seen as part of the “core” Android 11 build seen on Pixel hardware, especially given that Sony’s own UI skin is so modest compared to other brands.





If you do have either the Sony Xperia 1 or Xperia 5, you should be able to pull the Android 11 update by heading to your device Settings > System updates panel. From here, refreshing should see the option to download the latest OTA appear. However, it’s not entirely clear just how widely the update is available across the globe. Like most rollouts, expect this update to be far more widely available over the coming weeks.

