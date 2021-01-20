While it proves to be one of the more daunting device automation apps on the Play Store, Tasker 5.11 is now rolling out with some notable improvements and the ability to screen calls before they even start ringing.

The update was announced by developer João Dias (aka @joaomgcd), who confirmed that the Tasker 5.11 update is rolling out now via the Play Store over on the official app subreddit. Call screening might prove to be an impressive new addition, as you can set Tasker as your default Caller ID & Spam app, where you can configure the automation app to reject calls before they have even popped up on your device.

This feature takes advantage of the CallScreeningService API to block callers, but due to this implementation method, you need to be running Android 10 or higher to take advantage of Call Screening within Tasker 5.11. Otherwise, you won’t be able to automatically block callers or screen them.

Added Call Screening action and Call Screened event for Android 10+. Allows you to reject calls event before they start to ring. Demo here.

action and event for Android 10+. Allows you to reject calls event before they start to ring. Demo here. Added Settings Panel action on Android 10+ that allows you to show a bunch of system dialogs that control various things. Demo here.

action on Android 10+ that allows you to show a bunch of system dialogs that control various things. Demo here. Added Project, Profile and Task Variables. Demoshere and here.

Added Multiple Variables Set action where you can set multiple actions in just one action. Demo here.

action where you can set multiple actions in just one action. Demo here. Made Tasker loading dialog show a rotating Tasker icon instead of the default spinning icon. Demo here.

Added Pick Input Dialog action that you can use to pick any type that’s supported by the Profile/Project/Task variables in a regular task flow. Demo here.

action that you can use to pick any type that’s supported by the Profile/Project/Task variables in a regular task flow. Demo here. Added Package option to Go Home action allowing you to optionally select which launcher to go home to and option to set your launcher in the ADB Wifi action. Demo here.

option to action allowing you to optionally select which launcher to go home to and option to set your launcher in the ADB Wifi action. Demo here. Added Accessibility Volume action which allows you to change the Media volume on some devices where Media volume doesn’t work

action which allows you to change the Media volume on some devices where Media volume doesn’t work Added Comments field to Profile Properties screen

screen Added option to convert orientation coordinates to degrees in the Test Sensor action and in the Any Sensor conditions

action and in the conditions Added menu entry in main screen to set Tasker as your Spam & Caller ID handler

Added splitPublicSourceDirs to App Info output

Added support to show importable description in full screen from Taskernet page (server update not out yet)

Added help button in the Name field of the Profile Status action explaining that user must name a profile before using it in this action

field of the action explaining that user must name a profile before using it in this action Added info about screen capture prompt being able to be bypassed in the Take Screenshot action

action Added option to continue on error to “Variable Split” action

Updated Spanish, French and Chinese (simplified) translations

Because you have so many options at your fingertips, you have the ability to block callers during certain time periods, when at a certain location, or anything you can dream up using one of the best apps for automation experts out there. You can see the Call Screening feature in action below:

You can check out the full changelog, which contains more, including a Settings Panel action on Android 10+ devices, easier-to-access imports, plus a substantial number of added extras. The Tasker 5.11 update is rolling out right now via the Google Play Store.

