Beats Solo Pro and Galaxy Buds Live highlight today’s deals, plus Chromebooks, more

Today’s top deals include Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones at $150, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are $127, and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at $237.50. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones drop to all-time low price

Woot offers the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones for $150 in Dark Blue. Today’s deal is up to $140 in savings from the regular going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and matching the second-best offer all-time.

The Solo Pro over-ears deliver a completely wireless design backed by iconic colors and fast connectivity, thanks to Apple’s H1 chip. You can also count on Active Noise Cancellation, which stands out as one of the defining features here. With up to 40 hours of battery life you can count on long listening sessions that should last through multiple commutes each week.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live return to low of $127

B&H offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $127. Usually fetching $170, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen the earbuds at this price. Even with Samsung just announcing its new Galaxy Buds Pro, these discounted buds deliver active noise cancellation and up to 29 hours of playback and other notable features. On top of a unique bean-shaped design, there’s also a Qi-enabled charging case and 12mm drivers at the center of the experience.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet is $237.50

Lenovo is currently offering its 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $237. Down from the usual $299 price tag you’d pay, today’s offer is $12 under our previous mention, marking the second-best we’ve seen to date, and the lowest in several months. Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet delivers Chrome OS alongside a touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design. Powered by a 2GHz processor, you’re also going to benefit from a detachable keyboard and USB-C connectivity, as well as 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM.

