In a quiet update to Google Assistant, a new “wellness” section has been added which prepares the ability for Assistant to show your health and fitness data on smart displays and more.

Rolling out now to users, the “Wellness” section of Google Assistant’s settings replaces the “Sleep” section that rolled out in November 2020. This new section integrates the sleep settings including the integration with Fitbit. Currently, sleep is the only option available in this section.

However, the “Wellness” section of Google Assistant will be able to do much more in time, as the page teases managing data on “sleep, exercise, and nutrition” gathered from fitness devices.

Most importantly, this data will be shown “proactively” on compatible devices, those devices being Google Assistant smart displays. Right now, we can see the current Nest Hub, the Nest Hub Max, and the Lenovo Smart Clock as options for proactively showing this data, though once enabled we didn’t see the results actually appear on screen.

Google explains:

Allow your Assistant to proactively show your information on your display devices from your connected health and fitness devices and services, like your exercise, nutrition, sleep, or wellness data.

Presumably, this includes deeper integration with the Fitbit app and possibly Google Fit as well, but none of those features have gone live just yet. This new section is also likely being prepared ahead of the debut of Google’s new Nest Hub which we exclusively reported would ship with Soli for the purpose of sleep tracking.

Google also notes that, with these features turned on, anyone interacting with the smart display can see the information.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

