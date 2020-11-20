You can now link Fitbit with Google Assistant to ask about last night’s sleep

- Nov. 20th 2020 7:35 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Fitbit yesterday started rolling out Google Assistant to the Versa 3 and Sense. As part of that, users can now link their Fitbit accounts to Google Assistant for basic sleep and wellness data.

From the Google Assistant settings list, scroll down to the new “Wellness” menu where you can “manage your sleep, exercise, and nutrition data.” At the moment, only “Sleep” is listed and Fitbit supported. Tapping “Connect” on the next page asks you to agree to terms. You’re then taken to the Fitbit mobile app or website to approve Google’s access.

Once complete, you can ask Assistant two identical queries: 

  • How did I sleep last night?
  • Show my sleep summary.

Google will answer in a “Since yesterday, you slept a total of x hr and xx min” format that can account for naps. It’s the same answer on phones, Assistant smart displays, and speakers. There are no accompanying visuals or graphs, while you can’t ask about other days/periods. When you do inquire, Assistant suggests “using an app on your watch or mobile instead.”

At launch, this feature set is very basic and likely meant to be asked on Fitbit smartwatches. However, given Assistant’s nature, the commands work everywhere.

On the privacy front, Google says “Fitbit sleep data is stored temporarily and used to give you info about your sleep, health, and fitness. Fitbit sleep data isn’t used for Google ads.”

Given the description found on Assistant’s Wellness settings page, more functionality is coming. Commands that let you retrieve more data about recent activity would be helpful. For example, getting metrics about your last run would be a useful alternative to tapping through an app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Fitbit

Fitbit

About the Author