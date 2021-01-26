Deals: Anker Gold Box from $11, Google Pixel 4a 5G $410, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box at Amazon, plus Pixel 4a 5G hits one of the best prices yet, and Arlo Q goes on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker launches Gold Box at Amazon from $11

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering up to 35% off charging accessories and more. Our top pick is the PowerExtend Capsule 3 Desktop Charger at $45. Regularly $70 at the time of our Tested with 9to5Toys review, today’s deal represents a match of the all-time low. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter.

Google Pixel 4a 5G starts at $410

Best Buy offers the Pixel 4a 5G Android Smartphone for $410. Activation is required today, which will range in price by carrier. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $500 and has been at $459 via Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked.

Pixel 4a 5G is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 6.2-inch FHD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G 2.4GHz processor.

Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds in a compact design

Amazon offers the Arlo Q Wired 1080p Security Camera for $80. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $100 or more going rate. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve seen at Amazon. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, 2-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra 2 offerings. It’s also a great option for expanding your interior recording if you’re already rolling with Arlo.

