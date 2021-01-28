It’s been a couple of months since Amazon’s cloud gaming platform, Luna, made its debut on Android. At the time, it was limited to only a handful of recent Android devices, but now, Amazon Luna has expanded to more devices, including Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Galaxy S9.

In a tweet this afternoon, Amazon confirmed that Luna has expanded Android support to nearly 10 new devices. Those include:

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3a, 3a XL

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Perhaps the most important devices in this Amazon Luna expansion are the Galaxy S9 and Pixel 3a, both very popular devices still in use by a ton of people.

This is the first expansion Amazon has had of Luna support on Android, but it’s still within the same set of brands as before, Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus. As before, Luna on Android works with the Luna Controller or a Bluetooth controller and runs through a web app in Chrome at amazon.com/luna. You’ll still need an invite to the service to try it out, as well as the $5.99/month subscription (or Ubisoft+).

Update: OnePlus 6 and 6T were removed from this list. Amazon says they were listed by mistake.

