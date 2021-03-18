Even though Stadia is in a weird place right now, Google’s cloud gaming service remains one of the best in terms of pure performance right now. If you were considering buying a laptop from Lenovo, you’ll be able to experience it for yourself, too, as the PC maker is bundling Stadia Pro with its Legion and IdeaPad laptops.

Starting this month in North America and Europe, Lenovo and Google will give a full three months of free access to Stadia Pro with the purchase of a new laptop.

This doesn’t apply to Lenovo’s entire lineup, but rather its consumer-focused Windows machines. This includes the popular IdeaPad series as well as Lenovo’s gaming-focused Legion laptop series. While those machines would be fully capable of running many games locally, Lenovo says this offer is meant to offer customers more choice in how they game on their laptops.

The collaboration means anyone who purchases a new Lenovo Legion or IdeaPad gaming PC will receive three free months of access to the Stadia Pro gaming experience. Customers will be able to redeem the optional offer via Lenovo Vantage, the “My Software” page on Lenovo devices, using a URL with a special redemption code. The offer will also be available via our Legion Gaming community on gaming.lenovo.com in select markets.

This isn’t the first time a device has come with a free Stadia Pro trial. In 2020, Asus included Stadia Pro with its ROG Phone 3, and the same year all Chromebook owners were eligible to redeem the same 3-month freebie, a promotion that’s since returned. Notably, though, this Lenovo partnership is the first time a laptop maker is offering Stadia Pro to its customers. This specific offer doesn’t currently apply to Lenovo’s Chromebooks, unfortunately.

