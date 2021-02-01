The February 2021 security patch has already started rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S20 in some regions.

After the release of the Galaxy S21 series, you would be forgiven for thinking that Samsung would ditch the Galaxy S20 series temporarily. However, while some regions are still waiting on the January 2021 security patch, the February 2021 patch is already heading out in Europe for those with the Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra (via Reddit).

It feels like we’re saying it with each update, but Samsung has really stepped up the game with regard to patches and OS upgrades over the past 18 months. Given the Korean firm is often seen as Android to those not in the know or tech savvy, it’s great that the world’s biggest smartphone OEM is actively keeping their former flagship lines updated in good time.

The February 2021 patch starting rolling out over the cusp of the weekend, so technically was available for select Galaxy S20 owners in late January. That is a far cry from just a few years ago when Samsung couldn’t roll out an update on time for just one device.

Unfortunately, this update doesn’t appear to bring the OneUI 3.1 build that many will be hoping for. It does weigh in at around 180MB and brings firmware builds G985FXXSCUAS, G985FOXM6CUAS, and G985FXXS6CUAS for the Galaxy S20 series.

If you have already received the January 2021 security patch on your Galaxy S20, then it might be worthwhile heading to your device Settings > System updates panel to see if you can get the very latest update on your handset.

