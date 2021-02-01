The OxygenOS 10.0.11 and 10.0.6 updates are now rolling out for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T respectively as the final Android 10-based builds for both sets of hardware.

For those not comfortable running the recently released OxygenOS 11 Open Beta builds, this will likely be the final stable builds before you officially get updated to Android 11. OxygenOS 10.0.11 and 10.0.16 are practically the same and only add the January 2021 security patch alongside the September 2020 GMS updated package.

Both updates were announced on the Official OnePlus Forums (1,2). It is worth noting that the update will arrive as OxygenOS 10.3.8 for those in India.

As we continue collecting feedback from our Android 11 Open Beta, we bring you a final Android 10-based stable update to ensure your phone is up to date with security patches. We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 10.3.8 [India & Global] for OnePlus 7 now. OxygenOS 10.0.11 [EU] for the OnePlus 7, and 10.3.8 [India & Global] / OxygenOS 10.0.11 [EU] for the OnePlus 7 Pro will soon follow.

You can check out the merged changelogs below:

System

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Updated GMS package to 2020.09

The OTA updates should be available right now for those still running stable Android 10 builds on their OnePlus 7 series or OnePlus 7T series hardware. It’s also worth noting that OnePlus does not explicitly mention the OnePlus 7T Pro, but we believe the update is available for the slightly forgotten handset. You can also pull the OxygenOS 10.0.11 or 10.0.16 update by heading to Settings > System updates.

