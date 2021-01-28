The OxygenOS 10.3.8 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T with the incremental update touting the January 2021 security patch but very little else of note.

After seeing the entire OnePlus 7 and original Nord get an OxygenOS 11.0 Open Beta with all the trappings of Android 11, those with the OnePlus 6 or 6T will have to make do with another Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.8 update for a little while longer. The firm has not given a full timeframe for when the former flagship duo may be updated, but for now a patch might keep some happy.

Don’t expect anything major though, as the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update brings the January 2021 security patch plus the most recent Google Mobile Services package dated September 2020. Beyond that, it adds the OnePlus Store app and MemberShip app for those enrolled within the Red Cable Club — which is India-exclusive. Overall, it’s a very lightweight changelog:

System updates Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2 Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01 Updated GMS package to 2020.09

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled.)



OnePlus confirmed the rollout of the update via the OnePlus Forums, with a staged rollout expected. That means don’t get too frustrated if you haven’t seen the OxygenOS 10.3.8 OTA pop-up on your device already. You can always grab it via Oxygen Updater if you are the impatient type.

