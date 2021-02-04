9to5Google Daily 601: Pixel Buds to gain ability to manually update firmware, Android TV homescreen receives Google TV-lite interface, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Pixel Buds set to gain manual firmware update option
- Android TV homescreen gets another revamp, this time w/ some Google TV goodness
- Pixel 5, 4a 5G now support Standalone (SA) 5G on T-Mobile and Google Fi with February update
- Android ‘Phone Hub’ begins arriving in Chrome OS for a select few [Gallery]
