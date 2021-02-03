Pixel Buds set to gain manual firmware update option

The latest update to the Pixel Buds app prepares to bring the ability to manually update to the newest firmware.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Since the launch of Google’s second-generation Pixel Buds, power users have wanted a way to quickly get onto the latest firmware, as each firmware update usually comes with improved connectivity and fewer dropouts. However, so far, the only way to update your Pixel Buds is to simply use them from time to time, and the case will pick up the update from your phone and install it when the buds aren’t being used.

With the latest update to the Pixel Buds app — version 1.0.354813492, rolling out now via the Google Play Store — Google has started working toward manual firmware updates. Based on our reading of newly added text, the Pixel Buds settings should soon offer to update to the latest firmware with a tap. On Google Pixel phones, you would find this option in the Settings app, while on other phones it’ll be located in the stand-alone Pixel Buds app.

<string name=”summary_manual_update_available_pref”>Tap to manually update your earbuds</string>

In the event something goes wrong during the update, you’ll receive a notification about it, which offers you the chance to retry or simply wait for the firmware update to happen automatically later on.

<string name=”manual_update_error_notification_title”>Could not finish the update</string> <string name=”manual_update_error_notification_body”>Tap to retry</string>

While the option is not yet live on our end, it’s hard to tell whether this is because there simply isn’t an update available — the last Pixel Buds firmware update was in September — or because Google hasn’t launched the manual updates yet.

