Cloud gaming goes beyond just Stadia and xCloud. Nvidia’s GeForce Now has been an excellent option for playing PC games in the cloud, and today it celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Nvidia says that, over the course of its first year, GeForce Now has streamed over 175 million hours to players of various games. One big highlight is Cyberpunk 2077, which saw a lot of players looking to cloud gaming as last-gen hardware struggled greatly. Nvidia says that 3 million hours were played on that game alone in the month of December, even using the Founder’s exclusive RTX On option.

Along with that reveal, Nvidia also had some further details to share regarding GeForce Now this week. As discovered last week, Nvidia just expanded the platform to the Chrome browser as well as M1 Macs.

New games for February have also been confirmed for GeForce Now. Available today, Nvidia says players are getting access to 13 new games including Apex Legends Season 8, Valheim, and more. In total, 30 new games are scheduled to debut in February. The full list follows (today’s additions in bold):

Apex Legends Season 8 (Origin and Steam)

Blue Fire (Steam)

Code2040 (Steam)

Curious Expedition 2 (Steam)

Magicka 2 (Steam)

Might & Magic Heroes V: Tribes of East (Steam)

Mini Ninjas (Steam)

Order of Battle: World War II (Steam)

Path of Wuxia (English language release on Steam)

Secret World Legends (Steam)

Valheim (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000 Gladius Relics of War (Epic Games Store)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Epic Games Store)

Art of Rally

Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game Day of Infamy

Everspace

Farm Manager 2018

Farmer’s Dynasty

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Lumberjack’s Dynasty

Observer: System Redux

Outriders demo

Project Highrise

Rise of Industry

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Thea 2: The Shattering

