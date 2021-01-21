2020 was a huge year for cloud gaming as Google Stadia fell into its own, Amazon Luna launched in early access, and Microsoft xCloud opened to the public. Through all of that, Nvidia GeForce Now has also been working on expansions, and today, the platform has a big reveal. GeForce Now is heading to Australia later this year in its latest country expansion.

Throughout most cloud gaming platforms to date, Australia has been left out of the fun for the most part. Google doesn’t support the continent for Stadia and Microsoft just expanded xCloud to Australia in November 2020. The launch of GeForce Now in Australia is no small matter and comes alongside the service’s expansion to Turkey and Saudi Arabia as well. Nvidia couldn’t offer a timeline beyond “later this year.”

This latest expansion comes at the hand of the “GeForce Now Alliance,” a group of Nvidia’s creation that works with telecom agencies around the world to help push cloud gaming forward. In these new regions, the GFN Alliance partners with Pentanet (Australia), Turkcell (Turkey), and Zain KSA (Saudi Arabia).

By placing NVIDIA RTX Servers on the edge, GeForce NOW Alliance partners deliver even lower latency

gaming experiences. And this gives partners an opportunity to show the value of their broadband and

5G infrastructure to customers. The newest GeForce NOW Alliance members join a growing group of telecommunications experts that

includes Softbank, KDDI, LG Uplus, Taiwan Mobile and GFN.RU.

More on GeForce Now:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: