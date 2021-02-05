A sizeable update is now rolling out for the Galaxy Watch 3 with multiple new features that includes the SmartThings Find option.

The update should now be rolling out with plenty to sink your teeth into if you do own the Tizen-powered smartwatch. Notable features coming to the Galaxy Watch 3 with this update include a new group-walking challenge tracking option within the Samsung Health app, alongside some important tweaks to the auto recognition of running, rowing machine, and elliptical workouts. There are even some new home workout modes, plus that headline SmartThings Find feature.

SmartThings Find works in a similar way to Find my Phone, in that you can see the last position of your Galaxy Watch 3 on a map. Another solid — but slightly overdue — inclusion is that of the Hand Wash mode, which many other smart wearables have added in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. TizenHelp spotted the 74MB update rolling out, which should be available right now or rolling out in the coming days.

Naturally, this update also brings with it some bug squashes and performance improvements for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The update is arriving as firmware version R840XXU1BUA8 and is already rolling out in the US and some other regions. You should be able to grab the update from the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone.

