Samsung has increased the volume of Google app and service integration as of late, with the default Clock app now including integrations with the Bedtime mode and Digital Wellbeing.

Prior to this Samsung Clock update, to access Bedtime mode and Digital Wellbeing you’d have to use Google’s Clock and alarm app. However, this should help you keep track of your sleeping patterns and get a full grip on your habits.

The option was spotted as rolling out by the team over at Android Police, with options to “Set bedtime” within the main Samsung Clock alarm view pane. You can then set up your usual sleep time patterns of when you’ll get up or go to sleep. There is even a note of how many hours of sleep you get:













If you didn’t already know, the Bedtime mode takes the Wind Down feature a step further with alarm integration and full integration with the Digital Wellbeing app. All notifications or select app notifications can be muted, with your display tone turning grayscale to help reduce “blue light” effects on your sleep. Like Google’s own integration with Assistant Routines, you can even have SmartThings activate when your alarm goes off in the morning to help you wake up.

You should be able to grab the update from the Galaxy Store, but we’re not yet seeing the latest update on our own devices — although even sideloading the latest Samsung Clock APK on a Galaxy S20 running Android 10, oddly, doesn’t appear to have the Bedtime or Digital Wellbeing options.

