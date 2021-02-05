Deals: Google Nest Thermostat E bundle at $144, TCL Android smartphones from $200, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by a Google Nest Thermostat E bundle at $144 and joined by TCL Android smartphones from $200, as well as TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Thermostat E bundle at $144

Home Depot is taking up to 40% off smart thermostats from Google, Honeywell, and other brands. Headlining is the Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a temperature sensor for $144. Down from its $190 value, today’s offer is one of the best discounts to date, comes within $5 of the price we last saw on the thermostat alone, and is the lowest in months.

While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside a frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home at the ideal temperature.

TCL Android smartphones from $200

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10 Pro Android Smartphone for $360. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer is good for an $80 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and comes within $23 of the all-time low. TCL’s latest Android handset comes equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display and backs that with a built-in fingerprint reader, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Around back, there’s a quad camera array comprised of 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors. Shop another model for $200 right here.

TicWatch E2 Wear OS Smartwatch hits $120

MobvoiUS via Amazon offers its TicWatch E2 Smartwatch marked down to $120. Normally fetching $160, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $8 and matching the all-time low set only a few times before on this model. TicWatch E2 delivers a full Wear OS experience that allows you to take advantage of smartphone notifications as well as the usual roster of health logging capabilities like heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and other fitness stats. On top of a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, there’s also a waterproof design. If you scored a new Android handset over the holidays, this is a great way to enhance the experience.

