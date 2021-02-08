It’s unfortunately not a super uncommon issue for people to be randomly locked out of Google accounts, and in many cases the recovery process is full of a lot of frustrating waiting. That’s what happened to the co-creator of Terraria, and as a result the game’s upcoming port to Google Stadia was canceled entirely.

The imminent arrival of Terraria was first spotted last week as the game passed through PEGI, but it was never officially announced. Presumably, the launch was set to be included in one of Google’s upcoming “This week on Stadia” posts.

Whatever the case, that’s no longer happening. Andrew Spinks, the co-creator of Terraria, announced the decision on Twitter to start off the week. He explains that his personal Google account has been locked for about three weeks now, leaving Spinks unable to access his Gmail account of 15 years, “thousands of dollars” in Google Play app/movie purchases, and his Google Drive data. The troubles started with YouTube when the Terraria YouTube channel was locked.

Spinks claims that he has done “nothing to violate” Google’s terms of service, leading to the decision to pull Terraria from Stadia entirely. The project has been canceled, and Spinks further says that his company will “no longer support” any of Google’s platforms going forward, saying that doing business with Google is “a liability.”

I absolutely have not done anything to violate your terms of service, so I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward. — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

Terraria is still available on the Google Play Store for Android and Android TV, as well as being a part of Google Play Pass at this time.

We’ve reached out to Google to see if they can provide additional information on the situation.

