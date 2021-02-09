Deals: Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles $300 off, Android TV streamers, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by up to $300 in savings on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles, as well as the Android TV-equipped TiVo Stream 4K at $38, and these Sennheiser Momentum earbuds from $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,100. Usually fetching $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, marks the third-best price cut to date, and is the lowest in two months.

Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Plus, you can save an extra $100 when you bundle the smartphone with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro.

TiVo Stream 4K delivers Android TV at $38

Amazon currently offers the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $38. Down from $49, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low.

Bringing Dolby Vision and 4K HDR playback to your TV, TiVo’s Stream 4K is centered around Android TV and packs Google Assistant features. There’s also added TiVo functionality here to stand out from other streaming players which brings shows from HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and other services into a centralized place.

Sennheiser Momentum ANC earbuds and more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds for $250 in two styles. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in two months.

Sennheiser’s second-generation pair of Momentum earbuds sport the same true wireless design and fabric charging case, but with added active noise canceling and up to 28-hour playback. You’re sure to enjoy the signature Sennheiser sound, with built-in equalizer features to tweak the audio profile to your liking. Shop other Sennheiser audio price cuts from $100 here.

