The Google Store in the UK is offering a sizeable £100 off the Pixel 4a 5G, bringing the price down to £399 as part of a mini Valentine’s Day sale.

This limited-time offer puts the Pixel 4a 5G at a price comparable to that of the standard Pixel 4a — which is priced at £349. For a £50 jump you’re getting quite a sizeable upgrade in the chipset and overall device capabilities. 5G support is provided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, while you’re also benefitting from a dual-camera setup.

A number of sales have offered discounts on the Pixel 4a 5G since the official UK launch. However, this is the biggest discount that the device has seen on the Google Store thus far. Unlike the US, there is only one color option available: Just Black.

With an RRP of £499, there aren’t a great deal of affordable Android devices we could recommend quite as highly. Given that the 4a 5G shares the same base internals as the “flagship” Pixel 5, only a few omissions have been made to lower the entry-price.





The Pixel 4a 5G is actually not the only device receiving discounts as part of the Google Store UK Valentine’s sale. You can pick up the Pixel Buds at £159 (£20 off) while the Stadia Premiere Edition is down to £67.49 (25% off). Google UK is also offering £20 off a Nest Audio speaker duo, now at £159.98.

You can grab £100 off the Pixel 4a 5G and check out all of the discounts as part of the Google Store UK sale by heading to the dedicated “Offers” section here.

