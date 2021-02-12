Cloud streaming particularly excels on devices that would otherwise never get access to AAA titles. To emphasize that today, Google announced that it’s giving most Chromebook owners a three-month Stadia Pro trial.

Update 2/12/21: Google has brought back this promotion for 2021. The code must be acquired from the Chromebook Perks page by March 31st, but device owners have until December to use it. If you already redeemed last year, it will not work again.

The offer is available in more countries compared to last year, while the device requirements have not changed: United States (excluding Guam, Hawaii, and U.S. Virgin Islands), Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Spain. It comes as the Stadia PWA is now pre-installed on Chrome OS devices.

Original 7/31/20: Stadia Pro is a $9.99 monthly subscription that lets you play new games at the start of — and increasingly half-way through — each month. You retain access to previously claimed games as long as you’re a member.

You also get discounts when purchasing titles outright, as well as 4K (up from 1080p) streaming, HDR, and 5.1 surround.

The code must be redeemed by January 14, 2021. It is also available for existing Stadia Pro subscribers, including those that signed-up via Founder’s Edition. Chromebooks launched after June 2017 are eligible for this Stadia Pro trial. To accept the offer:

Activate your Google Play-enabled Chromebook and select the offer from the Google Chromebooks Offers Site at www.google.com/chromebook/perks to receive a promo code Go to stadia.com/setup, if prompted, select ‘Yes’ to ‘Do you have a Pro Pass?’ and follow the instructions to redeem your code during the account creation process. If you have an existing Stadia account and are eligible for the promotion, you can redeem your code on the settings page under “Redeem code”.

