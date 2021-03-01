Deals: Google Pixel 4a 5G $449, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ $130 off, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by price cuts on the Google Pixel 4a 5G at $449 as well as up to $130 in savings on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ and TCL’s 10L Android smartphone at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4a 5G falls to new Amazon low at $449

Amazon offers the unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $449. Having dropped from its usual $499 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new Amazon all-time low.

Pixel 4a delivers a 5.8-inch OLED display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 765G chip and comes armed with 5G connectivity. Not only is it more powerful than the standard edition 4a, but you’re also looking at increased battery life and a 16MP wide-angle camera lens on the back in addition to the primary 12.2MP sensor.

Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $750 for the 128GB model. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer saves you $10, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season. You can also step up to the 256GB model at $800, down from its $930 going rate.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge.

TCL’s 10L Android smartphone now $200

TCL Direct via Amazon is now offering its 10L Unlocked 64GB Android Smartphone for $200. Regularly $250 at Amazon and direct from TCL, this is a straight $50 price drop, within $15 of the limited Black Friday 2020 pricing, the lowest we can find.

Complementing the 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display here is 64GB of internal memory (expandable to 256GB with a microSD card) and a quad rear camera array with dual LED flash and a 16MP front-facing selfie sensor. This unlocked model is compatible with GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM.

