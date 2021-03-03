Android 11 with the full One UI 3.1 update is now rolling out early for the Galaxy Tab S6, giving the 2019 tablet a real shot in the arm and some added longevity.

With Samsung committing to updating certain devices for up to four years just recently, we’ve laid praise over the Korean firm with regard to update speed and consistency. Although the Android 12 Developer Preview has already started in earnest, it’s great to see the Galaxy Tab S6 get a taste of Android 11 — and One UI 3.1. Although it looks like this rollout is limited to LTE variants at least, for now, we’d imagine the Wi-Fi model won’t have much longer to wait.

The rollout was spotted by AllAboutSamsung.de and is actually ahead of Samsung’s own schedule. The Android 11 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 was penciled in for May 2021, meaning that this is two months earlier than Samsung’s own projections. You really can’t ask for more than that.

As for the update package itself, it weighs in around 2.2GB in size and sports build number T865XXU4CUB7. A big bonus here is that the Android 11 package for the Galaxy Tab S6 also includes the latest March 2021 security patch. You can check out the full changelogs in the screenshots below, but you might need Google Lens as they are in German:







Even if there is a delay in the rollout to other regions, an earlier than expected global rollout looks imminent. If you own the Tab S6, now might be the time to head to Settings > System updates and hit refresh as you could have an Android 11 surprise waiting to be downloaded.

