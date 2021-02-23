Samsung will give you 100 days to try a Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip 5G

- Feb. 23rd 2021 12:57 pm PT

0

Foldables are the future, but they’re still incredibly expensive, and asking someone to put down over $1,000 on something they’re not sure will work for them. Now, Samsung is giving users the chance to “buy and try” a Galaxy foldable for 100 days.

Regardless of if you buy it from Samsung.com or a retailer such as Best Buy, you’ll generally only have two weeks to return it if you don’t feel it’s right for you. For a limited time, Samsung is massively extending that return window with a new “buy and try” program on Galaxy Foldables, which gives potential buyers over three months to get to know the device before fully committing to the purchase.

This new program is available exclusively from Samsung.com and applies to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Interested buyers will be required to pay the full cost of the device, but they’ll have up to 100 days to return the device if it isn’t the right fit for them.

Take home Galaxy Z Flip 5G or Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and we’ll give you 100 days to make sure you’re a perfect match. Plus, get up to $550 enhanced trade-in credit on approved devices and $200 instant credit toward your wishlist accessories and more. For a limited time only.

This program is only available for purchases between today and April 1. You’ll need to pay $1,199 to get the Flip 5G and $1,999 for the Fold 2. With the program, both devices are still eligible for trade-in credits and a $200 instant rebate for accessories.

