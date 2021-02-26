Samsung’s work towards improving foldables is mainly in hardware right now, but over the past year, the company has also debuted a bunch of new software features. With One UI 3.1, Samsung is adding a few new features to Galaxy Z Fold 2, including a handy multitasking feature.

In a blog post, Samsung has revealed four new tweaks to the software on Galaxy Fold 2 that are coming with the next update. There’s a new tweak to video calling apps that allows users to put their phone into flex mode and have the top half of the display only show the video of the person they’re talking to. In similar flex mode enhancements, Samsung has adjusted the position of the controls, as well as adding delete and share buttons to the preview area.

Interestingly, Samsung has also added a new “palm touch” gesture, which can turn off the cover screen or the main internal display with a touch of the palm or a double tap. This needs to be manually enabled, though.

The biggest new feature in this update is “Enhanced Multi-Active Window.” This expansion of Samsung’s multitasking feature improves how you can switch between apps. Now, a collection of two or three apps will appear in the multitasking overview screen as one app instead of three, keeping the layout in place too. Notably, it’s the same functionality you see on iOS when using split-screen view on an iPad. Samsung has also added a multi-active window shortcut to the Quick Panel in One UI 3.1 on Galaxy Z Fold 2.

One UI 3.1 is set to start rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 2 soon.

