Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 adds a handful of new features w/ One UI 3.1

- Feb. 26th 2021 9:37 am PT

0

Samsung’s work towards improving foldables is mainly in hardware right now, but over the past year, the company has also debuted a bunch of new software features. With One UI 3.1, Samsung is adding a few new features to Galaxy Z Fold 2, including a handy multitasking feature.

In a blog post, Samsung has revealed four new tweaks to the software on Galaxy Fold 2 that are coming with the next update. There’s a new tweak to video calling apps that allows users to put their phone into flex mode and have the top half of the display only show the video of the person they’re talking to. In similar flex mode enhancements, Samsung has adjusted the position of the controls, as well as adding delete and share buttons to the preview area.

Interestingly, Samsung has also added a new “palm touch” gesture, which can turn off the cover screen or the main internal display with a touch of the palm or a double tap. This needs to be manually enabled, though.

The biggest new feature in this update is “Enhanced Multi-Active Window.” This expansion of Samsung’s multitasking feature improves how you can switch between apps. Now, a collection of two or three apps will appear in the multitasking overview screen as one app instead of three, keeping the layout in place too. Notably, it’s the same functionality you see on iOS when using split-screen view on an iPad. Samsung has also added a multi-active window shortcut to the Quick Panel in One UI 3.1 on Galaxy Z Fold 2.

One UI 3.1 is set to start rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 2 soon.

More on Samsung Galaxy Foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra Elite 85t
Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3