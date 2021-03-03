The LG V60 ThinQ turned out to be an unexpected highlight of the 2020 smartphone season, but in our review, one of the things we pointed out was LG’s not-so-great history with updates. Thankfully, the company is being relatively timely with its still-flagship, delivering Android 11 to the LG V60 this past week.

Closing out the month of February, LG pushed Android 11 out to the V60 ThinQ on both Verizon and T-Mobile on February 26. This isn’t impressive timing by any means, but it feels faster than usual. Notably, too, this comes just a couple of months behind Samsung’s Android 11 rollout, too.

The official changelog for this update details normal Android 11 improvements such as Bubbles, notification tweaks, and more. There’s also mention of camera app changes and adjustments to quick settings. Juan Bagnell posted an in-depth video on YouTube that goes over all of the changes, noting that the UI has been moved a bit closer to what’s seen on LG Wing.

Notably, the LG V60 ThinQ Android 11 update on Verizon comes with the January 2021 security patch, too. There are reports of the same update rolling out to AT&T, but no official changelog at this point.

This also comes around the time where rumors about the LG V60’s successor are hitting the web. A report out of Korea claims that the company’s next flagship-tier device has been put on hold, with carrier testing stopped with multiple partners. Of course, this comes while LG is considering the sale of its smartphone business entirely, so if an “LG V70” never makes it to market, it won’t really be a surprise.

