One of the biggest appeals of cloud gaming is the ability to play anywhere, and in 2021 that vision will be even closer to reality. Today, LG has confirmed (via The Verge) that its 2021 TVs will include Google Stadia support as well as Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

Launching this spring, LG’s NanoCell, OLED, and QNED TVs will all support Google Stadia shortly after they launch. It’s unclear at this point how Google will be extending Stadia to LG’s WebOS platform, but an app seems like the most appropriate solution as LG’s casting situation doesn’t use proper Google Cast.

Beyond Stadia, LG is also providing its buyers with the option of using Nvidia’s GeForce Now. That service will be provided after Stadia’s launch but before the end of 2021.

This would mark the first expansion of Stadia on a smart TV platform. Google has long been developing the service for Android TV and Chromecast with Google TV, but it’s still far from ready. Of course, the close is very much ticking now as Google did commit to launching support in the first half of 2021. With LG on track to include Stadia support on its TVs soon after the spring launch, Google should certainly be pushing Android TV development even harder — it would be pretty embarrassing if Google’s own platform were to be the second to run its own Stadia product.

Like with Stadia, this would mark GeForce Now’s second officially supported smart TV platform. Nvidia has supported the service on its Android TV-based Shield devices since before the product was even officially launched and also extends support to some other Android TV devices unofficially.

You can learn more about LG’s 2021 TV lineup in the full press release. It remains unclear at this point if Stadia and GeForce Now will be offered on older LG TVs.

