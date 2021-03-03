Microsoft is reportedly upgrading xCloud streaming w/ Xbox Series X backend, 1080p

While streaming isn’t the focus of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, it is an increasingly important part of the subscription service. Now, it looks like Microsoft is about to address one of xCloud’s biggest limits by upgrading streaming resolution to 1080p.

Windows Central reports that Microsoft is currently testing an upgraded backend for xCloud that swaps out aging Xbox One-era hardware for the Xbox Series X/S. While that behind-the-scenes swap hasn’t taken place just yet, it does show one of the biggest perks of cloud gaming. Instead of buying a whole new system every few years, the service just does it automatically and you reap the benefits.

What does this upgrade deliver for xCloud streamers? Apparently, it will enable 1080p resolution on xCloud, a massive upgrade over the current 720p cap. To date, most game streaming services have been capped at 1080p, with the notable exception of Stadia, which has offered 4K HDR streams from its launch day, but Microsoft was way behind the pack with its 720p cap. As pictured below, 1080p is a huge upgrade for xCloud.

This 1080p bump also comes at a good time, as xCloud is set to expand to more screens. Soon, the service will be available on PCs through a web app and on iPhone/iPad using the same tech. On most Android devices, xCloud subscribers could forgive the 720p resolution, but that’s harder to justify on a laptop or tablet screen.

