One of the most useful features of the Android TV-powered Nvidia Shield TV is the ability to use it as a Plex server pretty quickly and easily. Unfortunately, that’s been broken for some users for a while, but a new update apparently fixes the problem.

Reported on Nvidia’s forums as well as the Plex forums, some users had noticed that their servers were breaking with no obvious culprit. Logging out, clearing cache, and various other troubleshooting fixes weren’t doing the trick.

Thankfully, the solution turned out to be hiding just beneath the surface. The Plex Media Server app was, for some reason, not automatically updating on Shield TV devices, eventually silently breaking the functionality. Multiple users noted that the issue seemed to start late last year and persisted for some users until now.

The Plex Media Server app is separate from the standard Plex Android TV app, but still updates through the Play Store. While it’s unclear why this app wasn’t updating on its own, updating it manually seems to fix this issue. You’ll know you’re up to date when the version number reads 1.21.4.4079 or higher.

More on Shield TV:

Via Android Police

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: