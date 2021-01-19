If you’re an Nvidia Shield TV owner, another update is headed your way. Shield Experience Upgrade 8.2.2 brings support for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers to Nvidia Shield TV.

The 27th in a long line of software updates for the Android TV-based Nvidia Shield series brings support for two new controllers. Specifically, those are the controllers that ship with Sony’s new PlayStation 5 as well as Microsoft’s new controller for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

To pair the controllers, you’ll only need to follow a couple of steps:

DualSense: Hold PlayStation and Share/Clip button until light pulses blue.

Xbox Series X/S: Hold the pairing button until the Xbox button blinks.

When connected, these controllers can be used with Nvidia’s own GeForce Now streaming service as well as native Android games. Technically speaking, it should also work with Stadia if you sideloaded the app.

Beyond PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controller support, this Nvidia Shield TV update also brings a few other tweaks. There’s new integration of Control4, a home automation system for other smart home gear. Now, those systems can control Shield TVs with the Control4 app and remote able to fully control the Shield TV and its installed apps.

Finally, Nvidia also notes that this update brings the December 2020 Android security patch and as well as a fix for 2019 Shield TV remotes for using IR to control Denon receivers.

