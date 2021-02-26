The “drop-in audio chat” app Clubhouse has become massively popular on iOS over the past couple of months, but it lacks an Android app entirely. In an interview this week, the app’s cofounder revealed that an Android app is currently the “top feature” in development for the company right now.

About a month ago, Clubhouse confirmed that it had plans to expand to Android, but work hadn’t started yet. Some new hires in the time since have shown that the cogs are moving behind the scenes, and now the cofounder has confirmed that it’s a major priority.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, a journalist from CNBC and the New York Times hosted an interview with Bill Gates with Clubhouse cofounder Paul Davidson on the line. The interview hits on a range of topics, but early on it comes to Gates and what phone he uses. Gates says that he uses an Android phone over an iPhone, saying:

Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me. They’re more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that’s what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there’s no purity.

After that comment, Davidson chimes in to say that the Android version of its app is a “top feature,” hinting that it’s a priority for the app’s growth on a global scale just as they mentioned back in January.

So, no major news here, but those eager to start using Clubhouse on Android devices can know that the developers are actively working on the project. Hopefully, the app arrives sooner rather than later to avoid further confusion.

H/t: Android Central

