The Amazon app is used by millions but is also notoriously awful in terms of design and functionality. Now, the Android version of the app is getting a bit of a facelift, but only with a new Amazon icon for your homescreen.

Rolling out over the past day via the Play Store, Amazon for Android v22.5 swaps the previous white shopping cart icon for a new icon that puts Amazon’s famous smile front and center while looking like a box.

Notably, a version of this icon first made its debut on iOS in late January with some, uh, reactions on Twitter. The comparison was definitely a stretch, but to avoid that controversy again, Amazon tweaked the blue “sticker” a bit. It’s honestly a pretty good look in my opinion.

Unfortunately, this latest update doesn’t do anything to address what’s going on inside of the app. For an app designed by one of the biggest companies in the world, the Amazon app for Android is remarkably bad. It’s full of difficult-to-navigate menus, bizarre design choices, and all-too-common bugs. It’s a situation that’s been going on for years and that Amazon seemingly doesn’t care to address. Our friend Joe Maring put together a brilliant write-up of everything that’s wrong with the app, and over a year later, everything he mentioned still applies.

