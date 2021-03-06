For the past year, many of us have been forced to work from home, with all of the challenges that presents, including taking important phone calls from home. The situation is only made worse if your home doesn’t have a reliable cellular connection, but thankfully there’s something you can do about it. With a signal booster from Wilson Amplifiers, you can be confident that your home or office is covered with a strong cellular signal.

As we’ve all grown more comfortable with working from home, many have no doubt accidentally found the bad signal areas of their home, and always at the most inopportune times. Just as a Wi-Fi signal can be extended for better reach, a weBoost or Wilson Pro system from Wilson Amplifiers can put a stronger cellular signal right into your home.

How it works

Unlike carrier-specific hardware that can generate a small area of that carrier’s cell coverage using your home internet, the weBoost systems offered by Wilson Amplifiers take the nearby cell signal from all carriers and boost it to better reach your phone. There are three key pieces that make this possible:

An outdoor antenna

An indoor antenna

An amplifier to connect the two

It is quite possible to install a cell phone signal booster yourself, but select models come with professional installation. Once installed, your weBoost or WilsonPro system will boost the existing signal, whether that’s 4G, LTE, or 5G on select models.

And if the idea of having an antenna sitting prominently in your home, you should know that both Wilson Pro and weBoost have designed their indoor antennae to blend into the modern home.





Which booster should I get?

As you might expect, the kind of cell booster you need mostly depends on how big of an area you need to cover with signal. The weBoost Home MultiRoom Signal Booster Kit makes for a great standard option, able to extend signal into an area of up to 5000 sq ft

If you’re looking for something to blanket a larger or smaller area with signal, or you’re wanting to get the best bang for your buck, Wilson Amplifiers has crafted a thorough guide to the best cell boosters. In it, you’ll find the best options that work in massive 20,000 sq ft buildings, down to 1500 sq ft apartments, and even options for your car. No matter what your situation may be, Wilson Amplifiers has a booster system ready to bring you up to full bars.

About Wilson Amplifiers

Based out of the Houston area, Wilson Amplifiers prides itself on selling “solutions, not boxes,” striving to ensure each customer is satisfied with their purchase and their new cell reception. Right now, you can subscribe to their newsletter to gain a 5% off coupon, valid for almost anything in their store, except commercial systems, installation, and anything refurbished.

