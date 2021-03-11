The covers have now been lifted from the Oppo Find X3 series with three models — X3 Lite, X3 Neo, and X3 Pro — all being showcased during a live-streamed launch event.

Undoubtedly the star of the show is the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which takes much of what made the Find X2 Pro from mid-2020 and tunes it for early 2021. There is no denying that the core DNA of the X3 Pro is flagship-grade, and while there were some interesting omissions last year, this time around it’s a more complete package.

Let’s talk specifications as the Oppo Find X3 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED panel that will likely rival the best on the market. Inside, as you’d expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset is utilized with 12GB of RAM included to ensure that nothing is off the table for this device. 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage is also included.





A 4,500mAh battery is included, with Oppo’s signature SuperVOOC charging offering 65W charging speeds. Unlike the Find X2 Pro though, wireless charging is included at 30W speeds. Other hardware notables include an IP68 rating, NFC, plus stereo speakers.

Oppo’s design language with the Find X3 Pro is an odd mesh of existing smartphone hardware tropes with a single piece of shaped glass fitting over a quad-camera setup that is reminiscent of the iPhone camera bump. It’s a beast of a camera array though, with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, 13-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom lens, and interesting 3-megapixel “microlens” that offers microscope style macro shots. The selfie camera is rated at 32 megapixels.

As with most flagship launches, leaks have dimmed the launch event somewhat, but given how close the Find X3 series is launching to that of the OnePlus 9 series, it could serve as a great yardstick of what to expect.





Oppo also unveiled the standard X3 Neo and X3 Lite alongside the Find X3 Pro. These two devices are offering much of the same experience but at a lower entry price point. However, the standard Find X3 comes with a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and some marginally downgraded cameras. At the rear, the Find X3 utilizes a 50-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 13-megapixel 3x telephoto, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera here, too.

The entire Oppo Find X3 series will go on sale from April 14th, 2021. The Find X3 Pro at £1,099 in the UK and available in Gloss Black and Blue. The Find X3 Neo will start at £699 and is available in Starlight Black and Galactic Silver. Finally, the Find X3 Lite will be priced at £379 and comes in Astral Blue, Starry Black, and Galactic Silver.

