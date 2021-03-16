Dragon Quest XI S arrives on Stadia, bringing a definitive JRPG experience

- Mar. 16th 2021 11:55 am PT

0

One of the obvious goals for every gaming platform is to offer titles that appeal to every type of gamer. To that end, Stadia players can enjoy a definitive JRPG experience through Dragon Quest XI S.

Square Enix is well known in the gaming world for their various series that set the standard for JRPGs as a genre, such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. On Stadia, JRPG fans have only really had the choice of Final Fantasy XV, which is an action RPG rather than turn-based, or Octopath Traveler, which puts a unique branching twist on the genre.

As announced on the Stadia Community Blog, the cloud gaming platform is gaining a tried-and-true JRPG with Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age. More specifically, this is the 2019 “Definitive Edition” re-release, which takes the 2017 original and adds more scenarios, an alternate orchestral soundtrack, a switch between 2D and 3D graphics, and a toggle to use the original Japanese voiceover.

Embark upon an epic adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne’er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos. Explore the massive world of DRAGON QUEST and awaken your power in this can’t-miss adventure!

Dragon Quest XI S is available now on the Stadia store for $39.99, with a launch discount down to $31.99 through March 30.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Stadia

Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
Stadia games

Stadia games

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review