How to watch the OnePlus 9 launch live stream [Video]

Hardware fans will undoubtedly be tuning into the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro launch live stream even despite an actual mountain of leaks and tidbits ahead of time.

Our new global “normal” means that a physical launch event is almost impossible due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means that this is the third such online-only live-steam launch event for OnePlus and the brand-new 9 series.

Ahead of time, the biggest notable is the partnership with Swedish camera stalwarts Hasselblad. The firm responsible for the most famous photo in existence — that of Buzz Aldrin walking in an awkward stance on the lunar surface and taken by none other than Neil Armstrong. This has led the OnePlus 9 launch and subsequent live-stream teasers noting “Moonshot.”

In all honesty, we’re not expecting too many surprises from the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro during this live-stream event, but it will be interesting to see just how the new camera setups are positioned to dispel the ongoing issues with OnePlus camera systems. If you want to tune in, you should press play on the video below at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT:

Alongside the OnePlus 9 launch live stream, the firm is hosting its own dedicated portal with live updates from the keynote, social media, and more. There is even a countdown to when pre-orders will open for the new devices.

What are you most excited to see during the OnePlus 9 live stream? Have a specific product that you are hoping to pick up or just learn a little more about? Let us know down in the comments section below. Also stay tuned for more coverage once the event has concluded.

