After getting swept up in the OnePlus 9 series launch yesterday, one product slipped our initial focus – the OnePlus 9R.

Released exclusively for the Indian market, the OnePlus 9R might be the best value package offered by the Chinese smartphone firm. Think of this device as the OnePlus 8TT, as it simply moves the needle on the existing smartphone blueprint and improves in a few key areas.

It actually looks like a fusion of the OnePlus 8T and 9 at first glance, because, in essence, it is. It comes with a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has some differences including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is effectively the Snapdragon 865+.









There are 8 or 12GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options available plus a 4,500nmAh battery. So far, the 9R looks very similar to the OnePlus 8T and even the OnePlus 9. However, the camera setup has some notable changes, with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Hasselblad tuning is not here either, which is a shame but is understandable given the placement of the OnePlus 9R as an affordable alternative to the main 9 series. It ships with OxygenOS 11 and has 65W wired Warp Charge included.

The OnePlus 9R is available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color options, and it starts at ₹39,999 or around $550 for the 8/128GB variant. The top-level 12/256GB option is priced at ₹43,999 or $606. Luckily, those of us in other regions aren’t missing out too much as you’re probably better off picking up the OnePlus 8T at a discount.

