Over the past few days, some Google Pixel owners have been seeing an error message that says “SIM Manager keeps stopping,” especially on more recent Pixel models. Here’s how to fix it.

The SIM Manager app on your Pixel is not one you’ll ever actively use, but the system uses it to handle your mobile connection to carrier data and phone services. It’s an important app to have on your phone, but a recent update seems to have messed something up.

A growing number of users on a Google Support thread report that the “SIM Manager keeps stopping” pop-up keeps appearing on their Pixel device. The issue seems to primarily be affecting Google Pixel 5 as well as Pixel 4a and 4a 5G. The carrier in use doesn’t seem to be a factor either, as reports have come from users on Verizon, AT&T, and even Google Fi.

As it stands today, there are two potential fixes for this frustrating issue. First, you can uninstall updates for SIM Manager. This can be done by tapping the “App Info” button when the error message appears (pictured above) and then tapping the three-dot menu at the top corner. From there, an “Uninstall updates” button should appear. This won’t remove the app from your device, but rather restore its version to the one that shipped with the device, removing the most recent, possibly flawed version.

Alternatively, you could just wait it out. Some users have noted a more recent update seems to be fixing the problem. You can check the Play Store for updates.

Google has yet to comment on this situation, but the company is likely aware and working on a fix.

