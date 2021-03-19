As it enters its sixth full year on the market, Google’s Pixel seemingly has some work to do in keeping its loyal customers. According to a new report, brand loyalty for Google Pixel phones has dropped considerably over the past two years.

A report from SellCell surveys smartphone owners in the United States about whether they intend to stick with or switch from their current smartphone brand. The report found that Apple’s iPhone leads the pack here, with nearly 92% of iPhone users saying they plan to buy another iPhone when the time comes to upgrade, a number that’s actually up since 2019.

More Samsung users, on the other hand, intend to switch to another device. 74% of those surveyed say they would buy another Samsung smartphone with their new upgrade, with most of those looking to switch away from Galaxy to either iPhones or Google Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel brand loyalty suffered worse than Samsung, though. In 2019, 84% of Pixel owners said they would buy another Pixel next, but in 2021, that number dropped to just 65.2%. That means nearly 35% of Pixel owners are looking to switch to another smartphone brand. This survey is of only around 400 Pixel owners, but that should serve as a decent baseline for how the community feels.

It’s honestly not all that hard to see why these numbers have dropped. Google’s Pixel lineup over the past two years have had some rocky points, with the very poor battery endurance of the Pixel 4 and the confusing lineup that is Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. With the company’s 2020 phones, we didn’t really have any major complaints on the quality of Google’s most recent phones, but the lack of larger XL models and a stagnating though still competitive camera are sure to have some users looking elsewhere.

Hopefully, Google’s 2021 lineup will help turn things around.

How do you feel about it? If you’re a Pixel owner, do you intend to stick around, or switch to another brand? Drop a comment below and let us know!

