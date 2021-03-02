While Pixel devices only have one physical SIM card slot, you can simultaneously add and use an eSIM with Dual SIM Dual Standby. At launch, DSDS on the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G dropped users to 4G connectivity, but yesterday’s March security patch enables 5G support.

Android 12 Developer Preview 1 was the first to allow 5G and DSDS on the Pixel 5, as well as Pixel 4a 5G. Google has been working to add support on Android 11 since November, but it’s only now going live with the March security patch.

This addition went unmentioned by Google, but there are a handful of reports today that this capability is now live. For its part, Google has yet to update its support document on the matter.

When two SIMs are installed, “5G” will now work (and appear in the status bar) without having to temporarily disable one in Settings or through physical removal. While dual SIM usage is limited, those that do need it can finally use the key cellular capability of their new phone.

On 4G, DSDS has been available since the Pixel 3a in 2019, and it’s fortunate that owners don’t have to wait until Android 12’s late 2021 public release or public beta.

DSDS and 5G makes the March Feature Drop slightly more interesting, with some users complaining over the lack of major changes beyond Recorder backup and web access. Other features like underwater photography require an expensive case or a $79 Pixel Stand for the improved sleep experience.

