The OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T are getting simultaneous updates — OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 and 11.0.8.11 respectively — that add a laundry list of fixes plus the March 2021 security patches.

We’ve been critical of OnePlus’ update track record as of late, but maybe this is the sign of the firm turning over a new leaf? The jury is still out but with just a day or so to spare the March 2021 security patch is arriving for the OnePlus 8 and 8T series with the OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 and 11.0.5.5 updates. This isn’t the only notable, as the changelogs are almost identical, with plenty of attention paid to problems facing owners.

To summarize the main fixes that OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 and 11.0.5.5 resolve, if you’ve had problems with the navigation gesture sensitivity, expanded screenshot, keyboard double taps, lock screen voice assistant activation, the 4K CINE profile in the camera app, or the alarm clock, then these OTAs should help resolve all of those problems. You can check out the abridged changelog for both OnePlus 8 series devices below:

OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 and 11.0.5.5 for OnePlus 8/8T changelog

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

OnePlus Share (OnePlus 8/8 Pro) Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received

Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays



Both updates were announced in a series of posts over on the official OnePlus Forums for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro and 8T — as is often the case. You should be able to grab either OTA file over the coming days after the rollout widens. However, you can always check Oxygen Updater and sideload the OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 and 11.0.5.5 patches manually if you prefer.

