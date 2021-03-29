A mere 24 hours before the release of the OnePlus 9 series, the stable OxygenOS 11 update complete with Android 11 is now finally rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro.

[Update 03/29]: After rolling out for the OnePlus 7T series, the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro can now get a taste of the stable Android 11 update. The rollout was confirmed over on the Official OnePlus Forums, with all of the same changes from the changelog you can see below.

Fans have had to wait a little longer than promised for Android 11 to come to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, with the OxygenOS Open Beta path providing a way to get updated, but these builds can be fraught with issues and bugs.

For those not willing to install Beta software on their OnePlus 7T, only a stable Android 11 would do. So after suggesting that the update would arrive by the end of January 2021, OnePlus has now made good on their promise — albeit some months on.

This rollout has been confirmed via the Official OnePlus Forums, and brings all of the latest Android 11 features to the OnePlus 7T series including a dedicated dark mode toggle, enhanced privacy controls, the long-awaited Canvas AOD features, unfortunately, hasn’t made the jump over from the Open Beta series but tons more has. It’s a fairly hefty OTA update and weighs in around the 3GB mark. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11 with Android for OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02

Updated GMS package to 2021.01

Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage

Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

Other notables here include the February 2021 security patch, which is actually not the latest available. This does hint that an update in the next few weeks once Android 11 has hit all OnePlus 7T devices will bring the latest March 2021 patch.

Unfortunately, the stable Android 11 update for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will not be made widely available right away. Instead, it will head out in phases or stage, before blanket coverage is achieved. OnePlus confirmed that it should head out to a limited subset of users today before a wider rollout over the coming days.

