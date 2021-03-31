As cloud gaming has expanded, Xbox Game Pass and its xCloud streaming tech has been a great way to experience the frictionless way to play. Now, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play a collection of games from the Xbox 360 through cloud streaming.

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and its xCloud streaming option will be bringing a selection of games from the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox to users streaming from Android. This marks the start of Backward Compatibility of Xbox titles for the company’s cloud streaming efforts, and there’s certainly a huge lineup to choose from on Xbox and Xbox 360. Microsoft says that this has been “one of the most requested” features from its community.

Today we’re embarking on a new journey for the backward compatibility program: Taking it to the cloud. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now tap into a collection of favorites from the past in a whole new way — right on mobile devices, turning them into retro handheld game systems.

Backward compatibility is a point of price for Microsoft on the latest crop of Xbox consoles, so it’s great to see the same treatment being given to cloud gaming. The list right now, though, is quite small, only including 16 games for the time being. Those titles are:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

On top of just bringing these older games to modern devices with cloud streaming, some of the Xbox and Xbox 360 titles are enabled for touch controls, eliminating the need for a controller to stream and play the games.

