Google and T-Mobile today announced a big partnership that sees the carrier promote key services like RCS, Google One, and YouTube TV, as well as the Pixel line.

This multi-year collaboration has four big tentpoles, starting with Messages by Google becoming the “default rich messaging solution” and app on Android devices. The iPhone and iOS are not mentioned in any manner today, while the two companies will also work on RCS Business Messaging, and the ongoing end-to-end encryption rollout was touted.

Deutsche Telekom AG is also getting involved in this worldwide push for more “consistent messaging” through RCS.

This collaboration with Google is part of a broader initiative for T-Mobile US and Deutsche Telekom AG who are working across the DT group of companies to create a better, more consistent messaging experience for customers around the world.

Meanwhile, the carrier will better promote the “full suite of Pixel devices” and other products running Google’s OS, including Android TV. This partnership unsurprisingly talks about highlighting 5G. It comes as T-Mobile has the “most Android smartphone customers in the US.” In that vein, Google One will become the “preferred phone backup and cloud storage solution.”

“This is a win for Android users and an even greater win for the Android ecosystem,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems at Google. “T-Mobile and Google have been working together to champion Android since the very beginning with the launch of the T-Mobile G1 in 2008. We’re taking what has already been a long and very successful relationship, and building on it to bring Android customers even more features and services.”

Lastly, YouTube TV is becoming T-Mobile’s premium streaming solution with customers getting a $10 discount. At $54.99 per month, it comes as TVision launched less than six months ago and is now shutting down on April 29.

Current TVision customers can get this deal starting today through June 30, by logging in to their T-Mobile account or calling T-Mobile care for a unique offer redemption link. Other T-Mobile wireless and Home Internet customers can sign up for YouTube TV with T-Mobile for $10 off per month starting on April 6 at https://www.t-mobile.com/tvision.

Unmentioned in today’s partnership is how Google has long used T-Mobile (and Sprint) networks for its Fi MVNO. It’s another area of partnership between the two companies.

