Following yesterday’s news that HDR and offline downloads are coming as add-ons, YouTube TV announced a new Entertainment Plus bundle today that gives you access to three cable networks for $29.99 with some savings.

Entertainment Plus includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. Individually, they are $14.99, $11, and $9, respectively, per month for a savings of $5. It’s not significant, but nice for those that already subscribe to all three channels.

YouTube TV’s first bundle was Sports Plus — NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorports Network TVG, and Stadium — for $10.99 per month.

Entertainment Plus is available today from YouTube TV Settings > Membership. It will start immediately and is tied to your current billing cycle. Google notes:

If you are already subscribed to any of these channels individually, you must go to settings to update your subscription before purchasing Entertainment Plus.

