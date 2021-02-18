YouTube TV bundles together HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz with ‘Entertainment Plus’

- Feb. 18th 2021 9:47 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Following yesterday’s news that HDR and offline downloads are coming as add-ons, YouTube TV announced a new Entertainment Plus bundle today that gives you access to three cable networks for $29.99 with some savings.

Entertainment Plus includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. Individually, they are $14.99, $11, and $9, respectively, per month for a savings of $5. It’s not significant, but nice for those that already subscribe to all three channels.

YouTube TV’s first bundle was Sports Plus — NFL RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV Motorports Network TVG, and Stadium — for $10.99 per month.

Entertainment Plus is available today from YouTube TV Settings > Membership. It will start immediately and is tied to your current billing cycle. Google notes:

If you are already subscribed to any of these channels individually, you must go to settings to update your subscription before purchasing Entertainment Plus.

More about YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

About the Author