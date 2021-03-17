Last month, Google announced that an upcoming YouTube TV add-on will let you watch available shows in 4K and download them for offline playback, as well as have unlimited concurrent home streams. Ahead of that, YouTube TV is getting a new “Store” on televisions to highlight all the additional channels you can subscribe to.

On large screens, YouTube TV navigation has three core tabs for Library, Home, and Live, while Search and Settings are located in the top-right corner. Google is now adding a sixth “Store” screen to “see all the YouTube TV add-ons in one place.” On Android and the web, this functionality is handled already by Settings > Memberships.

Head to our new Store to easily access add-on channels — and discover some of the recommended movies and shows those add-ons contain. Just click the new icon at the top-right of your TV* to start exploring all our extra content.

“Add To Your Lineup” shows the 15 individual add-on networks, as well as two bundles, that you can pay for monthly on top of the base $64.99 package. Upon selecting one, a brief description is provided with the ability to browse what you’ll get.

The purchase process sends you to tv.youtube.com where you’ll be prompted to purchase, with the ability to “skip signing in for future purchases” in the future.

The new YouTube TV Store also offers a “New & Noteworthy” section to browse shows offered with add-ons. It’s a nice leanback experience — that happens to be beneficial to Google — if there’s “nothing to watch.”

This new Store is widely rolled out on the Android/Google TV app and began rolling out at the start of March.

